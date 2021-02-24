Shimla: To give a boost to adventure tourism activities in the state, the State Government has notified new sites for paragliding and river rafting.

Director Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yunus informed here on Wednesday that now tourists visiting the state could experience paragliding at new sites in the districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, and Shimla.

These notified Paragliding Sites

Sr No Paragliding Site District 1 Pandhara to Gadsa Kullu 2 Khargan to Nangabag Kullu 3 Tang Narwana to Khirku Kangra 4 Darouta to Lahra (Khajjiar) Chamba 6 Lahra to Darol Chamba 7 Raina to Nainikhad Jarei Chamba 8 Prashar and Spenidhar Mandi 9 Tikkar Shimla 10 Junga to Chauri/Junga Shimla

While the state government has also notified new site for river rafting on river Beas from Nadaun to Dehra Bridge, Yunus further added.

Photo: HP. Tourism Department

Under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme, the possibilities are also being explored for the promotion of adventure sports activities in hitherto unexplored areas of the State, Yunus further added.

He said that for the safety of paragliding pilots and tourists, the Department of Tourism in collaboration with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports, Manali has taken the initiative to provide training courses to paragliding pilots, which includes SIV course, a safety training course for Tandem paragliding pilots. So far 749 persons have already been trained by the Mountaineering institute.