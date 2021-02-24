Shimla: To give a boost to adventure tourism activities in the state, the State Government has notified new sites for paragliding and river rafting.  

Director Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yunus informed here on Wednesday that now tourists visiting the state could experience paragliding at new sites in the districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, and Shimla.

These notified Paragliding Sites

Sr NoParagliding SiteDistrict
1Pandhara to GadsaKullu
2Khargan to NangabagKullu
3Tang Narwana to KhirkuKangra
4Darouta to Lahra (Khajjiar)Chamba
6Lahra to DarolChamba
7Raina to Nainikhad JareiChamba
8Prashar and SpenidharMandi
9TikkarShimla
10Junga to Chauri/JungaShimla

While the state government has also notified new site for river rafting on river Beas from Nadaun to Dehra Bridge, Yunus further added.

Photo: HP. Tourism Department

Under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme, the possibilities are also being explored for the promotion of adventure sports activities in hitherto unexplored areas of the State, Yunus further added.

He said that for the safety of paragliding pilots and tourists, the Department of Tourism in collaboration with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports, Manali has taken the initiative to provide training courses to paragliding pilots, which includes SIV course, a safety training course for Tandem paragliding pilots. So far 749 persons have already been trained by the Mountaineering institute.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR