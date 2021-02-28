Shimla: With 15 testing positive for Covid-19 in SNG Nursing Hostel Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, the hostel has been declared a containment zone.

In exercise of his powers Shimla (Urban) Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Manjeet Sharma on Saturday has declared the nursing hostel a containment zone to contain the further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, as many as 47 covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state during the past 24 hours. While no death has been reported 21 have been cured and there are 318 active cases.

As many as 58645 have tested positive for Covid-19 with 57332 patients having been recovered and 982 deaths that include 13 deaths due to non-Covid reasons in Himachal Pradesh so far.