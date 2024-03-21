The promise of financial support for eligible women in Himachal Pradesh has hit an unexpected roadblock amidst the fervor of the election season. The “Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana,” aimed at providing a monthly grant of Rs 1500 to selected beneficiaries, finds itself in limbo as the Election Commission’s directives take precedence.

Following a complaint lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Election Commission has intervened, instructing the state government to cease the filling of forms for the welfare scheme until the conclusion of the election code of conduct. This directive has thrown the scheme’s future into uncertainty, leaving many potential beneficiaries in a state of suspense.

The Election Commission’s mandate stipulates that no new forms should be processed during the electoral period, prompting concerns over the scheme’s stalled progress. Furthermore, the commission has demanded comprehensive data from the concerned department to assess the scheme’s implementation status, including details on applications received, approvals granted, and pending applications.

In response, the Secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has issued directives to relevant authorities, directing adherence to the election code of conduct guidelines. Copies of these directives have been disseminated to Deputy Commissioners and District Welfare Officers across all districts, emphasizing the need for compliance with regulatory mandates.

The scheme, which had garnered attention following a pre-election announcement by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, now finds itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations raised by BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and other party MLAs, have cast doubts on the scheme’s integrity, prompting scrutiny from electoral authorities.

As Himachal Pradesh navigates the intricate landscape of electoral politics, the fate of the women’s welfare scheme remains uncertain. While the promise of financial aid had initially sparked hope among eligible women, the collision with the election code of conduct has cast a shadow of doubt over its realization.

With the scheme’s implementation on hold and political tensions running high, the plight of women in Himachal Pradesh hangs in the balance, awaiting resolution amidst the regulatory conundrum. As stakeholders await clarity on the scheme’s future, the broader discourse surrounding women’s welfare and electoral dynamics continues to unfold in the state.