Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved key decisions aimed at strengthening policing, healthcare, fire safety and public infrastructure in the state. In a major step, the Cabinet has sanctioned the creation and filling of 800 new constable posts in the Police Department, expanding the force’s capacity to meet growing security and public service demands.

The Cabinet also approved the opening of Sub Fire Centres at Kandaghat (Solan) and Rajgarh (Sirmaur). These centres will be supported through the creation of 46 posts across various categories and the purchase of four new fire tenders, helping improve rapid response capability in fire-prone and strategically important areas.

In another significant move, the government decided to fill 150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) as job trainees in the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Public Works Department, which is expected to speed up field work and project implementation in water supply and road development projects.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of nine super-specialty departments at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. To support this upgrade, 73 new posts, including Professors, Assistant Professors and Senior Residents, will be created and filled.

Similarly, 27 posts of Senior Residents will be created at the super-specialty department of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district. These measures are expected to improve access to advanced medical services and reduce dependency on medical institutions outside the state.

More Policing and Forensic Support

To strengthen law-and-order services, the Cabinet approved the opening of a new Police Post at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, Mandi, along with the creation of required staff positions.

Additionally, five posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) will be created in the Police Department to support administrative and digital operations.

The government has also cleared the creation and filling of five posts for the Digital Forensic Facility at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, North Range, Dharamsala, enhancing the state’s capacity in cybercrime investigation and evidence analysis.

In a welfare move, the Cabinet removed an existing eligibility restriction that prevented many disabled citizens from receiving social security pensions. Now, all persons with 40 percent disability or above will become eligible for pensions irrespective of whether their guardians are employed in government, semi-government bodies, boards or corporations.

Push for Electric Taxis

The Cabinet has approved a 40 percent subsidy for converting 1,000 petrol and diesel taxis into electric vehicles under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna 2023. The step aims to promote green mobility, reduce pollution and support environmentally sustainable livelihood opportunities in the transport sector.

With these decisions, the state government has executed key administrative, infrastructure and welfare measures that aim to improve public services, expand employment opportunities and strengthen institutional capacity across Himachal Pradesh.