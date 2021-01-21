Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 3 COVID deaths, while 39 new COVID positive cases were recorded on Thursday.

With 3 new COVID casualty today, total 958 patients have lost their lives due to the virus related complications.

The state has reported 39 new COVID cases, while 55 patients have fully recovered from the virus. The state has active caseload of 556. Kangra district has 116 active COVID cases, and Sirmour has 105 patients. After sudden surge, Shimla district has succeeded in controlling the coronavirus and now district has only 55 active caseload.

So far 57,121 have been infected with the Coronavirus in the state of which 55,591 have fully recovered. Shimla district was worse affected from the virus as total 10,311 have been taken ill from the COVID, while 9893 in Mandi and 8132 people have been infected with the virus.

696 healthcare workers have been administered COVID vaccine in Kangra and Sirmour districts. In Kangra district 533 healthcare workers were vaccinated, while 163 were vaccinated in Sirmour district. So far 5808 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state.