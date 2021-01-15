Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet here on Friday decided to open Schools from 1st February. Cabinet decided that all the teachers of summer closing government schools would attend the schools from 27th of this month, while students of classes 5 and 8 to 12 of summer closing schools would be allowed to attend regular classes from 1st February, 2021.

The school management of these schools would ensure strict use of face masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers in the school premises.

Similarly, ITIs and Polytechnic and Engineering colleges would also be opened from 1st February.

Students of classes 5 and 8 to 12 of winter closing schools would be allowed to attend regular classes after winter vacations with effect from 15th February, 2021.

Online system for education under Har Ghar Pathshala would continue. The similar system can be adopted by the private schools in the State.

The Cabinet also allowed to open government colleges for regular classes from 8th February, 2021.