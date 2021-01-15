Shimla: Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) installed at Kufri, in Shimla district has started functioning today. Union Minister for Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan officially inaugurated the Doppler Radar virtually on the occasion of 146th India Meteorological Department Foundation Day.

The Doppler radar is aiming to improve the forecasting models significantly, thereby adding to accuracy of weather forecast and will help to improve forecasting in the region.

Radar has a range upto 100 kilometres in radial distance. Radar would observe and provide the weather data of 100 kilometres in all directions, which would be used for forecasting purpose especially for short range forecast.

Dr. Vardhan, while speaking at the occasion, said that the Radar will help to forecast weather which will help farmers to protect their crops from natural calamities and will also help travelers.

Union Minister also inaugurated Multi Mission Meteorological Data Receiving and Processing System and online version of Mausam journal.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union Minister for dedicating Radar at Kufri, Shimla. He hoped that Radar will help to issue précised area specific weather forecast and warning for the particular place, for the weather phenomenon like thunderstorm, lighting, hailstorm, heavy rainfall/snowfall, gusty winds etc.

Chief Minister said that DWR Kufri would run round the clock and it is fully automatic and computerized programme based. He said that it would transmit the data in various digital format and picture form.

Two more Radars are also proposed to be installed at Mandi and Dalhousie in Chamba district of the State. The state government has already finalized the site at Mandi and surveying site at Dalhousie.