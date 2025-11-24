805 Principals to Get Promotions as Cabinet Nods to New DPC Structure

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the conversion of Government College Hamirpur into a dedicated Science College, while also allowing the introduction of an integrated B.Ed (B.Sc.) programme in the institution from the upcoming academic session.

In a major structural change, the Cabinet has also approved the merger of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) and Girls, Hamirpur, transforming them into a single co-educational Government Senior Secondary School from the next session. The move is aimed at optimising resources and improving academic efficiency.

Expansion of Integrated B.Ed and Professional Courses

To widen career avenues for students in the education sector, the government has approved the launch of a four-year integrated B.Ed programme at:

Government College of Teachers Education, Dharamshala

Government College, Nadaun

Government College, Chail Koti

Government College, Tikkar (Shimla district)

Additionally, the Cabinet has sanctioned the launch of a two-year B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) programme at Government College, Saraswati Nagar, Shimla district, expanding professional training options for students pursuing sports and physical education careers.

Boost to Fine Arts Education

In a push to promote arts education, the Cabinet has decided to:

Introduce new Fine Arts subjects at the College of Fine Arts, Loharab, Shimla

Convert the Government Degree College, Haripur Guler (Kangra district) into a new Fine Arts College

This step is expected to benefit students seeking specialised training in visual and creative arts.

Promotion of 805 Principals to Be Fast-Tracked

The Cabinet also cleared approval for convening the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotions to the post of Principal at the government level. The new DPC, to be chaired by the Secretary (Education), is expected to expedite the long-pending promotions of 805 school principals, strengthening administrative leadership in government schools across the state.