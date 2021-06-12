Shimla: Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 again for the second time.

On Friday after testing positive, Singh was shifted to Covid-19 makeshift hospital.

IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr Janak Raj confirmed of Virbhadra Singh’s sample taken on Thursday testing positive. He said that Singh was shifted to Covid-19 makeshift ward for isolation and was recovering.

“His oxygen saturation level was maintained and was around 96 to 97 percent,” Dr, Janak added.

In the late Friday evening, rumour of his death was spread on the social media. Veteran leader turned to the twitter and informed that he’s fine and under doctors’ observation.

मां भीमाकाली के आशीर्वाद व डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में मै, स्वस्थ हूं। — Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) June 11, 2021

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur prayed for speedy recovery of veteran leader.

Six-time Chief Minister, Singh had tested positive on April 12 for the first time. This is the second time, he tested positive in 60 days.

He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on April 23, hours after returning from Max Hospital Mohali due to post Covid complications.