In a move aimed at encouraging sports diversity and rewarding talent beyond mainstream disciplines, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the inclusion of 19 new games in the list of recognised sports that qualify meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to Group A, B, C, and D posts in state government departments, boards, and corporations.

The decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is expected to open new avenues for hundreds of young athletes who have brought laurels to the state in lesser-known sports but were earlier excluded from job eligibility under the sports quota.

The newly added games include Baseball, Para Sports, Rugby, Triathlon, Deaf Sports, Mallakhamb, Kudo, Motor Sports, Pencak Silat, Shooting Ball, Soft Tennis, Roll Ball, Tenpin Bowling, Tug-of-War, Fencing, Netball, Sepak Takraw, Wushu, and Kickboxing.

Officials said the move will provide a significant boost to sportspersons competing in these disciplines, helping them gain due recognition and employment opportunities in government services. It also reflects the state’s commitment to promoting inclusive and broad-based sports development, especially by acknowledging para and deaf sports that have often been underrepresented.

By expanding the list, the government aims to motivate emerging athletes, strengthen the sporting ecosystem, and ensure that talent in every discipline—whether traditional, adventure, or martial—is equally valued.

The inclusion of these games is expected to enhance participation at both school and district levels, encourage sports clubs to train athletes in new disciplines, and help Himachal Pradesh identify and nurture talent capable of representing India at national and international events.