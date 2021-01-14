Shimla: Once a worse affected district in the state, Shimla district has recorded no new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

6 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district and now active cases in the district has come down to 92.

The administration has successfully restrained the spread of the virus as from worse affected district to zero case in last 24 hours is no less a great achievement for the district.

So far Shimla district has 10,264 COVID positive cases, which is maximum in the state, even biggest district (population wise) Kangra has 8,060 total corona cases and Mandi has 9,852 virus cases. So far state has recorded 56,751 COVID cases.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state has officially reported 62 COVID-19 cases today, while 81 patients have recovered from the virus. With it now active caseload has also come down to 811 in the state.

Solan has report 12 COVID cases and Kangra found 11 patients suffering from the virus.