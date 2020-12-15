Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was adjudged ‘Best Performing State’ in Good Practices on Criminal Crime Tracking Network Information System (CCTNS) among hilly States of the country.

In an Online Seminar of National Crime Records Bureau on CCTNS and Inter-operable Criminal Justice System, presided by Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy, Himachal Pradesh was conferred with the honour.

Himachal Pradesh is adjudged as the Best Performing State in implementation of Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) in the category of Hilly States during 2 day seminar of NCRB.

On this occasion Hon'ble CM of HP has congratulated the DGP and force of H.P. Police. pic.twitter.com/yfuQcpSvp0 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) December 15, 2020

“This is the recognition of the hard work the State Police has put into implementing CCTNS”, said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also congratulated DGP Sanjay Kundu and members of Himachal Pradesh Police. Jai Ram Thakur expressed hope that Himachal Pradesh Police would continue its outstanding services to the people of the State in future also and earn a name for the State.

Himachal Pradesh has launched Criminal Crime Tracking Network Information System in February 2015. Rs. 19 crore centrally funded project had connected 177 sites and 114 police stations in the state besides 13 district headquarters, 26 sub-divisional police officers and three police ranges along-with state crime records bureau. Project had also connected CID crime branch, 14 control rooms, finger print bureau, forensic science laboratory and 16 CCTNS training centers in the state.

Police Station Sanjauli in Shimla was the first Police post of India to be linked with the Systems.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking System is used by the police to create and share a database of Crime and Criminals with each other to track them in real time. It’s the base for the nation’s crime records and assists n investigation of criminal cases.