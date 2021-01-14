Shimla: Himachal has received its first consignment of 93,000 doses of Covid -19 vaccine here on Thursday evening.

The Vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India.

In the first phase around 40,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated. The second dose of the vaccine to the healthcare workers will be administered after 28 days.

The vaccination drive will commence from 16 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. This will be the world’s largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country. A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.