Shimla: The state budget may not bring relief to most of us, but certainly has something good for lawmakers. The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is also holding the Finance portfolio as well, announced to restore the salaries of state MLAs, which was trimmed to fight COVID-19.

Restored salaries would be paid in full from April 1, and the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund would be fully restored, CM announced while presenting Budget 2021-22 in the house.

To fight the Covid pandemic, the state government had last year decided to cut 30 percent salaries of its MLAs and suspend the MLA LAD fund for two years.