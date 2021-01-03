7 services of urban local bodies brought under Public Service Guarantee Act.

Shimla: to ensure services in time bound manner, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Sunday said the Government has notified some services of the Urban development department under Himachal Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act.

Suresh Bhardwaj, In a statement, said “it was government priority to deliver services in time-bound manner and more steps will be initiated in the days to come to ensure this.”

The minister further said seven services relating the urban development department have been brought under Himachal Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act. Bhardwaj said

“Service within the stipulated time is key to good governance and our government is committed to that. More services of ULBs will be brought under the public service guarantee act soon,”

He said the time limit for issuing a trade license has been fixed to 7 days and assistant commissioners of Municipal corporation and Executive officer of Nagar panchayat are the designated officers.

For road cutting permission the same officials could be approached with a format as per the by-laws or a prescribed form and 15 days have been fixed for service delivery.

Bhardwaj further informed that the Architect Planner in the Municipal Corporation Area and Executive Officer in the Municipal Council and Secretary in Nagar Panchayat have to carry inspections for road cutting permission and verification to ensure proper restoration within 7days.

For property tax and vacant land tax, the designated authorities have to issue bills within 30 days from the completion of the financial year.

Bhardwaj added that one can apply on a prescribed form for obtaining a signage license and 15 days have been fixed for service delivery. For sanction for storage of construction material 15 days and movie shooting 7 days have been fixed for service delivery.

In case of any delay, the appeal could be made to the commissioner in municipal corporation areas while to SDM in other urban local bodies, said the minister, in a statement issued here.