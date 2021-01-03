Nauni/Solan: To facilitate the smooth sale and ensure strict compliance of the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni is starting the annual sale of planting material from 5th January in a staggered manner by limiting the number of farmers who will be given plants each day.

The farmers who had applied for plants by filling the online demand form within the stipulated date, have been asked to login the university website and look up their names in the allotment list.

The farmers have been advised to bring a copy of their allotment form along with a copy of the Aadhar card at the time of collecting their plants.

The allotment list prepared on the basis of online demand forms sent by farmers, mentions the number of allotted plants along with time and the name of the university nursery from where the plants can be collected.

The university is providing plants from its nurseries in Department of Seed Science, Fruit Science and Model Farm located in the main campus at Nauni and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan situated at Kandaghat.

To avoid large gatherings, due to COVID 19, only those farmers whose names are mentioned in the allotment list will be given plants on any given day at each nursery.