Gram Panchayat Rihada in Kullu records highest turnout

Shimla: The first phase elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions in 1228 Gram Panchayats were held peacefully on Sunday.

A spokesperson of State Election Commission said that according to the information received overall polling was 77.50 percent till 7 PM.

Highest voter turnout was 94 percent in Gram Panchayat Rihada in development block Naggar of Kullu district.

Counting of votes for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and members will be held today, while counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on 22nd January, 2021 at block headquarters.

103-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of independent India, cast his vote in polling booth at Kalpa of Kinnaur district.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also cast his vote at Government Primary School Kurani of Gram Panchayat Murhag in Mandi district along with his family members.

123 Covid -19 patients and isolation voters cast their votes by following the Standard Operating Procedures.

The election of second phase for 1208 Panchayats will be held on 19th January and for third phase on 21st January, 2021.