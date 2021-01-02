Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 2 COVID-19 deaths and 70 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Sirmour district has reported 23 positive cases, while Hamirpur and Kangra districts have recorded 13 and 12 new cases respectively. Una, Solan 6 each, Shimla 5, Mandi 3, Bilaspur and Kullu 1 each, while Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have not find any new positive case today.

As per NHM, 126 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and now active caseload had declined to 697 in the state. Kangra district has maximum 159 active cases, whereas Sirmour district has 116 Covid patients. With a recovery of 16 patients from the virus, Shimla district active caseload has reduced to 77, whereas Lahaul-Spiti district has 2 active COVID patients as on date.

The state has also reported 2 COVID deaths, 1 each in Chamba and Mandi district.

So far state has tested 8,83,146 for COVID and out of which state has recorded 56,943 positive cases and 954 patients have died due to the COVID related complication.