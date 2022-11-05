Kalpa: Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of independent India passed away on Saturday at the age of 106 at his native place in Kinnaur.

Two days ago on November 2, Negi had cast his vote for the state’s Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day. He had cast his vote for the 34th time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of Shyam Saran Negi.

Negi cast his first vote in the independent country on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station, becoming the first voter in the country.

Negi has never missed any election in his life.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alongwith Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas and other members of ECI (Election Commission of India) visited the residence of Negi at Kalpa to condole the demise.