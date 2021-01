Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported big drop in daily COVID cases as on Sunday state has recorded 67 new positive cases.

Kangra district recorded 19 COVID cases, while Una 16 and Solan district has tested 10 new cases. Mandi 7, Shimla and Chamba reported 5 cases each, Hamirpur 3 and Kinnaur and Kullu recorded 1 case each. Three districts viz. Bilaspur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmour have recorded zero virus case.

Himachal Pradesh reported 6 Covid-19 deaths of which 3 deaths have been reported from Kangra district while one death each from Una, Hamirpur and Mandi districts.

433 Covid patients also recovered and active cases dropped to 1,830.