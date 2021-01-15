Shimla: Aiming to ensure to extend benefit of post-matric schemes for SC/ST students, the government has extended the last date for applying and submitting of online application form on National Scholarship Portal upto 20th January for the session 2020-21.

Education Department spokesperson informed here on Friday that the timelines of filling up of forms for fresh and renewal applications for Post Matric and Merit cum Means based Minority Scholarship Schemes has been extended upto 20th January, 2021.

The last date for first level of verification on NSP Portal for submission of Post Matric and Merit cum Mean based Scholarship application is 5th February, 2021. The last date for second level of verification under the Post Matric and Merit cum Mean based Scholarship application is 20th February, 2021.

Eligible Students can apply and submit the online application forms at https://scholarships.gov.in/ portal. In case for any queries or problems in applying for the scholarship one can contact during office time from 10 AM to 5 PM on 0177-2656622 and 0120-6619540.