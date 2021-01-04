Shimla: COVID-19 cases in the state has started declining as on Monday 122 new positive cases were reported in the state.

Solan district has reported 28 new positive cases, while Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla districts recorded 15 cases each. Sirmour 14, Mandi 13, Bilaspur 8, Chamba and Una 4 each. Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 3,2,1 cases respectively.

304 Covid patients were also recovered in the state in the last 24 hours and active cases tally come down to 1646.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 2 Covid-19 deaths. Now 934 Covid patients have lost live in the state.