Shimla: Shimla and surrounding areas have experienced a fresh snowfall. All roads in upper Shimla were blocked due to snowfall and roads in Shimla city are slippery.

Kufri has received 4 inch of snow, Narkanda-2 inch, Kharapathar-6 inch and Khidki pass has recorded 4 inch of snow in Shimla district.

Shimla city has also received mild snowfall and administration has pressed its man and machinery to clear the road for the traffic.

In Kullu district, Snowfall in Solang valley, Tunnel area and Jalori Pass, all roads were blocked for vehicular movement. District police has advised motorists not to venture out.

Dear friends,

Due to snowfall in Solang valley,Tunnel area & Jalori pass ,Roads are blocked & vehicles can't ply.

Please do not venture in these areas until the snow is cleared. Traffic will be diverted accordingly.

Thanks — Kullu Police (@PoliceKullu) December 28, 2020

The fresh snowfall has brought cheers to apple growers, tourists, who had throng to the hill stations and hoteliers.

The hills of the state had no respite from biting cold wave. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest with minimum temperature at minus 11.6°C while Kalpa recorded a low of -3.4°C.