Shimla: A two-storey house was gutted in fire adjoining Dher village in Devri Khaneti Panchyat of Kotkhai in Shimla district.

The house along with the belongings of two families of Kishori Lal and Roshan Lal was completely destroyed in the fire that broke out today morning.

While no loss of life is reported, however loss of property worth Rs 50 lakh is said to have been ascertained.

The fire brigade team along with the local people managed to save the livestock and brought the fire under control.