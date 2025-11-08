Kullu — The Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project has come under fresh scrutiny as the Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee joined local residents in challenging the project before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal has now sought responses from both the government and the executing company at the next hearing scheduled for November 13.

The controversy around the ₹274-crore ropeway has been building for months. A local resident had earlier approached the NGT, citing environmental violations and lack of approvals. The temple committee has now alleged that both the company and the government are proceeding without obtaining the 25 mandatory permissions required for the project.

During the previous hearing on October 17, the government informed the NGT that no permission for tree felling had been granted and that it would seek details from the company. However, around 80 of the over 200 trees marked for felling have already been cut, according to local accounts.

Fateh Singh Rana, treasurer of the Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee, alleged that permissions for the ropeway were shown to have been granted through three panchayats under the Forest Rights Committee, but the members of those committees have denied signing any such documents. “Evidence of the use of fraudulent documents is now emerging,” Rana claimed.

The proposed ropeway will connect Mohal to a point near the Bijli Mahadev Temple, covering a distance of 2.33 kilometers with two spans. It aims to cut travel time for devotees to just 10 minutes, compared to the existing 15-kilometer road journey from Kullu followed by a 1.5-kilometer uphill trek.

Opposition to the project is not limited to environmental concerns. A Jagti (ritual) held recently in Naggar to seek divine guidance reportedly revealed that the deity Bijli Mahadev is angry, and that human interference near the temple must stop immediately. Priests and villagers believe that ignoring such warnings could invite natural disasters.

Former MP Maheshwar Singh said that the issue has been raised with BJP National President JP Nadda and will soon be taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The divine messages conveyed by the deities in Kullu have been shared with Nadda ji. We hope the Prime Minister will intervene to cancel this ropeway,” he said.