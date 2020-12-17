Polling on 10 January

Shimla: The State Election Commission Himachal Pradesh has issued a notification for the election of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats (except Nagar Panchayat Amb, Chirgaon, Kandaghat, Nerwa, Nirmand and Ani).

As per the election schedule, nomination papers will be presented on 24, 26 and 28 December, 2020, which would be examined by the concerned Returning/Assistant Returning Officer on 29 December, 2020 after 10 am.

The interested candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 31st December, 2020 till 3 pm. Election symbols will be allotted immediately after withdrawal of the nomination papers. This election will be held on the basis of independent election symbol and no candidate will be allotted election symbol of his/her choice.

The polling will be held on 10 January, 2021 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will be done on same day (10 January, 2021) at the headquarters of the concerned Municipal bodies.

With this notification, model code of conduct has come into force in these Municipal bodies.