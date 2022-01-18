No clarity on Green Tribunal objections

Shimla: As per the Shimla Development Plan, the authority has proposed 2 floors, a habitable attic and parking in the core area, whereas 3 floors, habitable attic and parking were suggested for the non-core area.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, in a meeting of the Town and Country Planning Department to review the final draft of the Shimla development plan, proposed relaxations in terms of building height, the number of floors and land-use would be given along the main roads, including National/state highways.

The State Government is all set to notify the draft Shimla Development Plan. However, it’s not clear how the urban development authority will address the National Green Tribunal’s objections and guidelines of construction in the core area of the city.

A new development plan for the city is being prepared after long 42 years. GIS based development plan is proposed to deal with several issues besides providing relief to the people of the town. The new plant is expected to be notified by January last week.