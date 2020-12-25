Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported 304 new COVID positive cases, while 623 patients have recovered from the virus.

Mandi district has recorded 62 positive cases, while Kangra has 52 new COVID patients. Solan 51, Shimla 38, Hamirpur 22, Kullu 20, Una 18, Bilaspur 13, Lahaul-Spiti 9, Chamba 8, Kinnaur 6 and Sirmour district tested 5 new COVID positive cases.

623 COVID patients have also recovered today of which 208 cases were from Mandi district alone and now Mandi has 930 active cases. 95 patients have recovered in Shimla, 89 in Solan and 79 COVID patients have recovered in Kangra district. Now state has 4347 active virus cases.

With 3 deaths in Shimla district, now total COVID deaths in the state has reached to 890.