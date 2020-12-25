9 crore farmer families get benefit, 18000 crore Rs deposited via DBT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 7th instalment of financial benefit under PM KisanSammanNidhi through video conference. PM also interacted with farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Rs 18,000 crore have been deposited directly in the bank account of 9 crore farmer families in the country. He added ever since this scheme started, more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crore rupees have reached the account of farmers.

The Prime Minister expressed regret that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have not been able to get this benefit. He said over 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process. He said the parties which do not speak in the interest of farmers in West Bengal, come to Delhi and talk about the farmer. He said these parties are missing APMC-mandis nowadays, but these parties repeatedly forget that there are no APMC-mandis in Kerala and these people never agitate in Kerala.

The Prime Minister said the Government worked at aiming to reduce the input cost of the farmers. He listed some farmer-centric initiatives of the Government like Soil Health Card, Neem Coating of Urea, scheme for distribution of Solar Pumps which helped in reducing the input cost for the farmers.

The Prime Minister said the government tried to ensure that the country’s farmers get a fair price for their crops. He said the Government fixed one and a half times the production cost as MSP for the farmers as per the recommendations of the long-standing Swaminathan Committee report. He added the number of crops for which MSP is available were also increased.

The Prime Minister said that the Government aimed to open new markets for the farmers to sell their produce. He said the Government added more than a thousand agricultural mandis of the country online and produce worth, more than Rs. one lakh crore has been traded.

The Prime Minister said through agricultural reforms better options were provided to the farmers. After these laws’ farmers can sell their produce to whomever they want. They can sell their produce wherever they get the right price. He said after the new laws, farmers can sell their produce at MSP or export or sell it to the merchant, or sell it in another state, or sell it through FPO or be part of the value chain of biscuits, chips, jam, other consumer products.

The Prime Minister said that the time has come for Brand India to establish itself in the Agricultural Markets of the world.

The Prime Minister thanked all the farmers across the country who have fully supported and welcomed the agricultural reforms and assured that he will not let them down. He said people mainly from the rural areas, participated in the recently held local body elections in Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and in a way, rejected all the parties that misled farmers.