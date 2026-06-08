CM inaugurates Himachal’s first government-run women’s de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Mashobra; announces another facility at Tanda

Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said women and young people struggling with drug addiction need treatment, rehabilitation and social support rather than stigma, while asserting that strict action would continue against drug traffickers.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Nav Jeevan’ Women’s De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Mashobra near Shimla, the first specialised government-run facility for women in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said the growing problem of drug abuse, particularly chitta (heroin), was not merely a law-and-order issue but a serious social, family and humanitarian challenge. He said the state government was addressing the issue through public awareness campaigns and a crackdown on drug networks.

He said the newly inaugurated centre would provide safe accommodation, medical treatment, psychological counselling, rehabilitation services and support for social reintegration. Family-based assistance would also be offered to help women rebuild their lives with dignity.

The Chief Minister announced that a second government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centre would be established at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district.

Stressing the need for a compassionate approach, Sukhu said when a woman falls victim to addiction, the impact extends beyond the individual and affects families, children and future generations. He said the government was strengthening treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services while simultaneously intensifying action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Referring to the Anti-Chitta Public Movement launched from Shimla on November 15 last year, the Chief Minister said it had evolved into a broad social campaign involving youth, panchayat representatives, teachers, voluntary organisations and citizens. He urged people from all sections of society to join the fight against drug abuse.

Sukhu said the government had launched a decisive campaign against drug trafficking and was taking preventive action under stringent legal provisions, including the PIT-NDPS Act. He added that authorities were identifying properties linked to drug traffickers and dismantling major drug networks across the state.

“No individual involved in drug trafficking will be spared, irrespective of influence or status,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting youth and society from the menace of drugs.