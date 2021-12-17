New Delhi: Bhutan has conferred its highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister stated that the award was conferred for ‘unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic.’ In a social media post, Bhutan PM said “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo,”

The Order of the Dragon King (Druk Gyalpo) is the highest decoration of the Kingdom of Bhutan. The award was instituted in 2008 and is conferred sporadically on people who have made a significant contribution to society in Bhutan.

PM Modi is the first non-Bhutanese awarded with Bhutan’s highest civilian award.