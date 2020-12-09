Shimla: The state has tested 729 new COVID-19 positive cases today, while 12 patients have died from the virus.

Kangra district has recorded highest 162 cases, Solan 114, while Shimla district has reported 109 positive cases today. Mandi 83, Sirmour 59, Una 48, Chamba 39, Kullu 36, Hamirpur 31, Kinnaur 24, Bilapsur 13 and Lahaul-Spiti 11.

the state has recorded 12 COVID deaths today and put of it, 6 deaths were reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths from Chamba district while one death each has been reported from Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts.

As per report, the state has tested total 46,930 positive cases of which 7,475 cases are active, 38655 patients have recovered, 755 patients have died while 34 have migrated out.