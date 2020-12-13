Shimla: In appreciation of services of Covid -19 warrior doctors, rendered in the times of pandemic in Himachal, the state government has decided to reward them for their career progression.

According to the notification issued on 9 December, it has been decided that the performance of the doctors for carrying out Covid-19 duties has been made part of their APAR/ACR to be considered for career progression.

The government has taken the decision considering the fact that the activities to control and tackle Covid-19 is the most significant tasks assigned to the health department in handling Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Central Government had last month on 19 November, announced that children of Covid-19 warriors who had been in the forefront fighting pandemic, will get reservation against the central pool of MBBS and BDS admissions for 2020-21 under a category ‘Wards of Covid warriors’.

According to the NHM data upto 7 December as many 528 Corona warrior doctors in Himachal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kangra and Shimla district had 150 doctors each testing positive for Covid-19, while Mandi 77, Solan 32, Kullu 25, Chamba 24, Hamirpur 19, Bilaspur 15, Sirmaur 12, Una and Lahul-Spiti 10 each and Kinnaur 4 tested positive for Covid-19.

One doctor in Mandi district sccumbed to the disease in the line of duty.