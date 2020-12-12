State Report: Total 48,951 positive cases, 7575 Active cases, 40,538 patients recovered, 793 patients have died

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 597 positive cases on Saturday while 737 COVID patients have recovered.

In the state 4 deaths have been reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths from Kangra district while one death each from Una, Solan, Chamba and Bilaspur districts. With it, now total deaths from the coronavirus are 792.

Mandi district has reported highest 159 positive cases, while Solan and Kangra have 98 and 80 positive cases respectively. Shimla has reported 70 Covid cases and Kullu has 49 cases of virus today. Chamba 36, Sirmour 28, Bilaspur 24, Kinnaur 19, Hamirpur 17, Una 10 and Lahaul-Spiti district has reported 7 positive covid cases.

737 Covid patients have also recovered today and now state has 7575 active virus cases. Maximum 199 patients recovered in Shimla district, 138 in Solan and 113 in Kangra district.