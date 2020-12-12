Shimla: In a rare sighting, endangered Himalayan Serow scientific name Capricornis thar, a goat antelope for the first time was spotted in the Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh.

The Wild Life Wing spotted and recorded the very shy Himalayan Serow native to the Himalayas in Hurling area of Spiti valley.

Chief Wildlife Wraden, Archana Sharma lauded the efforts of the Wildlife wing, Spiti officials and directed them to protect and conserve the endangered species.

According to Chief Conservator Forest Anil Thakur said,

“The sighting of the Himalayan Serow is very rare in the area. In the last few years the endangered animal had been sighted in a camera trap in the Greater Himalayan National Park, Kullu and in the higher reaches of Chamba.”

He further said that the rare animal could have strayed into the Spiti Valley from the adjoining Rupi-Bhaba wildlife Sanctuary.

This is the first photographic recording of the Himalayan Serow in the cold desert of Spiti, added Thakur.