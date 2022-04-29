Shimla: To encourage investors, the Himachal Pradesh government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019.

A spokesperson of the Department of Industry said that the State Government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on 16th August 2019 to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the Promotion of Investment in the State.

Major incentives include 50 per cent subsidy towards the cost of detail project report, 3 per cent interest subvention, 50 per cent assistance for transportation of Plant and Machinery, 3.5 per cent Transport subsidy, 50 per cent assistance for quality certification, 25 per cent assistance for setting up of Effluent Treatment Plant, 50-90 per cent Net SGST reimbursement etc. for MSME, Large and anchor enterprises.

He said that on the basis of demand raised by Industrialists and field offices, the State Government today made some major changes in the State Industrial Policy. It redefined anchor enterprises as the first industrial enterprise in a notified industrial area or the first such unit outside an industrial area in a particular development block of a district with a minimum fixed capital investment.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs. 200 crores and employing minimum of 200 bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category A. Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs. 150 crores and employing minimum of 150 Bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category B.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs. 100 crore and employing minimum 100 Bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category C.

He said that Cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant. Sunset clause for providing incentives under Policy extended from 31st December 2022 upto 31st December 2025. The eligible enterprise for availing SGST reimbursement who could not claim due to pending assessment of net SGST by the Excise & Taxation Department could apply upto 31st December 2022. He said that 5 per cent reservation of land/plots/sheds shall be done where such land is to be used for the purpose of setting up of enterprise by a person(s) with Disability either individually or collectively in new notified Industrial Areas. Existing, as well as new Enterprises providing 5 per cent employment to the persons with benchmark disability in the total workforce, would be eligible for an additional incentive of Rs.1000 per month per such employee for a period of 03 years, he added.

The spokesperson said that new development blocks Shri Naina Devi Ji, Bali Chowki, Dhanotu, Nihri, Churag, Totu, Kupvi, Kothkhai, Tilordhar added in category B areas of the state. Skill Development Centre, Health Infrastructure, Hospital, Common Effluent Treatment Plant, Sewage Treatment Plant, Distribution of universally design, consumer product and accessories for general use of persons with disabilities also included in the list of specified category of services activities, he added.