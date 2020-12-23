Shimla: With mounting pressure from the business associations especially from the Hospitality sector, the state government on Wednesday decided to open the market on Sundays and also relaxes night curfew timing.

The state Cabinet in its meeting today decided to relax night curfew (imposed in the four districts of the State) and now it’ll be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am.

The State Cabinet decided that all the summer closing schools in the State would remain closed till 12th February 2021 and online study would continue.

Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also considered the issue of exuberant charges being levied by the private schools and constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of concerned deputy commissioners with Deputy Directors Higher Education and Elementary Education of concerned districts as its members to see that the fees and charges by the private educational institutions are not exploiting in nature and they are consortium to the salary of the staff and infrastructure facilities in the schools.

It gave its consent for allotment of 104 MW Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas hydro-electric projects on Chenab Basin in favour of SJVNL on similar term and conditions as already allotted for three projects to SJVNL in Chenab Basin.