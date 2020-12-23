Shimla: Amidst the hullabaloo and confusion of charging full fee by the private schools, the state government has constituted a committee to look into Pvt Schools fee.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, interacting with the media after Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday evening, revealed that the “Cabinet has considered the issue of exuberant charges being levied by the private schools and constituted a Committee to see the fees and charges of the private educational institutions.”

District level committees headed by DCs will be constituted to look into the matter of school fee regulations. These oan will ensure no harassment of parents by private schools for fees. pic.twitter.com/VqcISw4s8D — Suresh Bhardwaj (@SBhardwajBJP) December 23, 2020

The government has constituted district level and under the chairmanship of the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors Higher Education, Elementary Education of concerned districts are its members.

The Committee will look into the facts and will see that the “fees and charges by the private educational institutions are not exploiting in nature and they are consortium to the salary of the staff and infrastructure facilities in the schools” Bhardwaj said.