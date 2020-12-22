Shimla: Beopar Mandal Shimla on Tuesday has urged the Deputy Commissioner to allow opening of shops and other establishments on Sundays till the New Year.

Beopar Mandal Shimla, President Inderjeet Singh on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Shimla District Deputy Commissioner Aditiya Negi and urged him for relaxation of norms of keeping the market closed on Sundays in Shimla.

He said that the business of Himachal Pradesh, primarily that of Shimla, depends highly on tourists and the income of the whole year depends on the tourist season, when there is a huge influx of tourists in the state.

This year due to Covid-19 pandemic, business has been severely hit in the summer season as the entire country had experienced lockdown, he said, adding that the winter season was now the only hope of the businessmen to recover from the losses till date.

The tourists during Sundays are facing a lot of problems as the markets being closed they are facing difficulties to step out from their hotels for sightseeing and are also not able to get food at the restaurants and the dhabas running in Shimla remain closed.

The tourists are forced to pay hefty bills for their food in the in-house restaurants of the hotels, which is weighing heavily on their pockets, said Inderjeet Singh adding that all this is sending negative feedback to other tourists who are wanting to visit Shimla.