Shimla: The BJP leaders and their ministers are leaving no opportunity to pat their own governments back on decisions taken for Covid management.

The response comes at a time when the decision of cancellation of Winter Session that was scheduled to be held at Dharamshala from 7 till 11 December, was met with criticism by some of the opposition leaders.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap hailed the cabinet’s decision on cancellation and said that this was a good decision considering the Covid crisis that the state was facing.

“Our party welcomes the move considering the fact that the government has imposed restrictions on gatherings above 50 persons. The state assembly has 68 members and holding of the session will go against the state government’s own decision”, he said, adding that the state government is sensitive to the concerns of safety of the public at large.

The state government has been managing the corona crisis quite well and adequate measures in the form of restrictions have been adopted to tackle it, he added.

Forest Minister, Rakesh Pathania said, “The cabinet has taken a historic decision to cancel the winter session in view of the demand of most of the legislators in the public interest to break the corona chain.”

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, he said that the Himachal government recognizes him as the Leader of the Opposition but it seems that his own party avoids considering him as their leader.

While most of the MLAs of his own party in the all-party meeting were demanding the cancellation of the winter session keeping in mind the public interest, however the Agnihotri is busy inciting the government and making absurd allegations to pursue selfish politics, he added.

Pathania has said that the state government is seriously fighting the battle of Corona with active involvement of people under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

“In view of the sudden spurt in Corona cases across the state, the cabinet has banned public programmes of ministers and MLAs till December 15. Only virtual programs are allowed,” he said.

The situation is being suitably monitored by the state government with a major focus on saving precious lives, said BJP Chief Spokesperson, Randhir Sharma, adding that his party hopes that the public will welcome and support the decisions being taken by the state government.