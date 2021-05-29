Union Health Ministry collaborates with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science

Shimla: Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science (NIMHANS), Bengaluru has set up a 24X7 Psychosocial Support Helpline (80-46110007).

A Health Department spokesperson informed that the mental health professionals from 19 States and Union Territories are providing their services through this helpline. All the Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers have been requested to publicize the number of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Bengaluru which is 80-46110007.

The helpline shall help in providing mental and psychosocial support to the Covid patients, their contacts and families and also to the general public.

He further informed that all the concerned district administrators have been asked to create awareness about this helpline and also use IEC awareness material from the said website in order to manage the mental health and management of mental health and anxiety during Covid-19.

“Covid pandemic is not only a serious medical concern, but also has brought many mental health and psycho-social concerns in the population,” he said.

Health department officer accepted that the “people in general are facing a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioral issues. Adverse mental health has a reciprocal relationship with the well-being and productivity of a society.”

He appealed that in case of any psychosocial support required, the people in need should avail the organized and institutionalized help in the form of 104 helpline or the Psychosocial Support Helpline.