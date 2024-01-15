In a move to harness the potential of the film industry for economic growth, the Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a Film Policy aimed at generating local job opportunities. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a recent announcement, emphasized the transformative impact the policy is expected to have on the employment of the state.

The new Film Policy is designed to position Himachal Pradesh as a sought-after destination for filmmakers, utilizing its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state’s diverse and picturesque locations as ideal settings for film production. He stated, “Many blockbuster movies have been shot in Himachal Pradesh, and now our government intends to give a fillip to this sector so that employment opportunities are offered to the local youth.”

One of the key features of the Film Policy is the establishment of a Film Facilitation Cell within the Department of Information and Public Relations. This cell is set to act as a Single Window for permissions, ensuring a streamlined and efficient online process within three working days. The move is expected to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and encourage more filmmakers to choose Himachal Pradesh as their preferred shooting location.

To entice film producers, the government will offer more developed shooting locations equipped with improved amenities. The emphasis on upgrading infrastructure aligns with the broader vision of attracting additional capital investments to the state through the film industry.

The announcement also revealed the government’s commitment to recognizing cinematic excellence with the institution of the Annual Film Awards. To qualify for these awards, films must have at least 50% of their shooting done within the state, further encouraging filmmakers to explore the scenic beauty and diverse locations that Himachal Pradesh has to offer.

Additionally, the ‘Kalakar Protsahan Yojna’ under the Film Policy aims to nurture local talent by incentivizing children and youth to pursue professional courses in performing arts and related fields at reputed national-level institutions.

The creation of a Film Development Fund, managed by the Department of Information and Public Relations under the guidance of the H.P. Film Development Council, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to the holistic development of the film sector. This fund will support the organization of festivals, awards, and related activities, contributing to the overall growth and vibrancy of the industry.

Himachal Pradesh’s Film Policy is not just about attracting filmmakers but also about creating a conducive environment for job creation and talent development. With its multi-faceted approach, the policy is poised to turn the spotlight on Himachal Pradesh as a hub for cinematic brilliance, fostering local employment opportunities and contributing to the cultural and economic enrichment of the state.