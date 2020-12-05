Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 5 COVID deaths and 437 positive cases on Wednesday while 594 positive patients have also recovered.

In the state 2 COVID deaths have been reported from Mandi district while one death each has been reported from Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts.

Mandi district has recorded 97 positive cases, Kangra 91, Shimla 62, Solan 32, Una and Bilaspur 31 each, Chamba 30, Kullu 25, Hamirpur 24, Sirmour and Kinnaur 5 each and Lahaul-Spiti tested 4 new Covid positive cases.

With 437 Covid cases, the state now has total 53,392 positive cases of which 4,629 cases are active and 47,834 patients have recovered. State has 882 Covid deaths so far.