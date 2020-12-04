More often than not, travelers – mostly road trippers – overlook Kinnaur for Spiti Valley. While Spiti is synonymous with monotonous – certainly not questioning its beauty – cold, high altitude mountain desert landscapes, the Kinnaur region is an amalgam of diverse terrain, landscapes, cultures, clans, and religions.

Though sub-zero temperatures and icy winds hold off people from visiting this magical winter wonderland, the charm of snowy vistas acts like a magnet to pull all winter-loving travelers to the valleys of Sangla and Hangrang.

Improved road and cellular connectivity have made it more possible for outsiders to visit remotest places like the last frontier village of Chitkul.

To offer vivid experiences, Grey Ghost Overlanding Expeditions – Shimla-based travel agency – has crafted a perfect 4×4 Snow Drive Expedition that helps people from different parts of the nation experience what Kinnaur Valley and its picturesque villages preserve in the harshness of the environment.

Here’s an outline of the six-day long snow drive expedition and places all participants will explore before reaching the ultimate destination – Kinnaur Valley:

Expedition date: December 28, 2020

Duration: 5N/6D

Start Point/End Point: Theog

Vehicle: Gypsy

Meals: Breakfast, lunch, dinner

Accommodation: Exotica Crest (Theog), Kalpa Mansion (Kalpa), Hotel/Homestay (Chitkul)

Cost: INR 29,999/PP (Max 3 pax in 1 Gypsy with driver)

INR 24,990/PP (Own Gypsy)

Brief itinerary:

Day 1: Arrival at Theog

Day 2: Theog – Kalpa

Day 3: Kalpa – Nako village – Kalpa

Day 4: Kalpa – Sangla valley – Chitkul

Day 5: Chitkul – Theog

Day 6: Departure

What makes winter drive to Kinnaur an exceptional experience?

Apart from the diverse and contrasting landscapes and vistas this region offers, a road trip to Kinnaur in winters is one-of-a-kind owing to vivid experiences:

Panoramic view of peaks (blanketed in thick snow) of Kinnaur Kailash from Kalpa village.

(blanketed in thick snow) of Kinnaur Kailash from Kalpa village. Driving on Tranda road stretch – made by cutting right into a sheer mountain cliff – from Nigulsari village to Tranda Mata temple is one of the highlights of Kinnaur winter drive.

– made by cutting right into a sheer mountain cliff – from Nigulsari village to Tranda Mata temple is one of the highlights of Kinnaur winter drive. Sangla to Chitkul drive – The road connecting Sangla to Chitkul village passes along the banks of the burbling Baspa river crisscrossing through charming hamlets like Rakcham and Batseri.

The road connecting Sangla to Chitkul village passes along the banks of the burbling Baspa river crisscrossing through charming hamlets like Rakcham and Batseri. Thick mossy forests of Narkanda that turn fairy magical white in winters.

How to book your place?

If you want to be part of the Snow Drive Expedition, contact: 9816333974 / 9805352000 or write on [email protected] of Grey Ghost Overlanding Expeditions and grab the opportunity to witness Kinnaur Valley in beautiful colors.