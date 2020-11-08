After Jawalamukhi now Dehra party affair causing trouble for BJP

Kangra: Infighting, groupism and over ambition of leaders of the ruling BJP are causing trouble for the organization as party district units are not even wary of boycotting senior minister’s program in its region. Jawalamukhi episode is still few days old, infighting within the ruling BJP has again came to fore in Kangra district as Dehra BJP organizational district has boycotted the program of IPH Minister Mahender Thakur.

IPH Minister Mahender Thakur was on a tour to the constituency to inspect various projects.

Dehra officer-bearers alleged that they were not informed them about the program of Minister. Sanjeev Sharma, Dehra district president of the BJP, said they were not informed by anybody regarding program. Dehra President has claimed of raising the issue with State president Suresh Kashyap.

Dehra party affairs is not first time complaining of being ignored. After the loss of senior BJP leader Ravinder Ravi in the assembly election to independent candidate Hoshiar Singh, many office bearers are at loggerhead, and many time fissures within the organisation become public.

Earlier, factionalism in Jawalamukhi BJP had come to public and after failing to resolve the differences, State BJP dissolved the Jawalamukhi Mandal, besides all office-bearers of Dehra organisational district.

Assembly election in the state to be held in fag end of 2022 and factionalism and infighting within the party can cost BJP heavily and mar its chances to return to the power in the state. After 1985 none of the party had succeeded to return to the power in the state and this time again it seems that Jai Ram Thakur government will have to cost dear due to the over ambition of its leaders. Party affair in Mandi district, where BJP had won all 10 assembly seats in 2017 election is also not as smooth as it needs to be and with Congress organisation activeness in Shimla parliamentary will pose tough challenge to the BJP to retain its seats.