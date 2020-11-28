Shimla: In a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed new restriction. The state government restricted the attendance in all social, political, and religious gatherings to 50.

The decision came in a meeting of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with top officers and Principals and Medical Superintendents of various Government Medical Colleges of the State here today.

Chief Minister said that the casual approach of the people particularly in social gathering such as marriages etc. has resulted in sharp increase in the number of covid-19 patients. And “all political functions would be held virtually and restriction on numbers would be implemented in letter and spirit in such functions,” CM further added.

The state government also mulling to impose curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the four districts, viz. Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra, CM said. Earlier curfew timing was 8 to 6. The Chief Minister said the positive results of the night curfew were being noticed as it has cut the night travel.

State Government has also switched to five-days-a-week routine for its employees across the state till 31st December, 2020.