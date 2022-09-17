Shimla: BJP is organising 15 days long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party will be organizing various programmes during this period.

The ‘Seva Pakhwada’ will be kicked off with blood donation camps in all the districts of the state. This blood donation camp will continue till October 2.

For this, the party has entrusted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President to ensure that blood donation camps are organised in all the districts of the state.

The party will also prepare a directory of blood groups. For this, the party has instructed all BJYM workers to get the blood group tested of at least five persons and register them in the link shared by the Central Office of BJYM.

Furthermore, the party has also decided to organise a tree plantation campaign on September 25, the birth anniversary of PT Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the divisional level.

At least 100 saplings will be planted in every Division. BJYM workers have also been handed over the duty to ensure the participation of youth in every division.

BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap said that the central government is dedicated towards great governance and the welfare of the poor under the able leadership of PM Modi.

“People of the country have experienced that welfare of the poor is the top priority of PM Modi which is clear for his policies and programmes.

“This is the reason that PM Modi enjoys mass support of the people,” said Kashyap.

“We wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life” he added.

PM Modi is also set to visit the state on September 24 to address a rally of BJYM in Mandi.