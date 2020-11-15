Shimla: After sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government is setting up refabricated Covid Care Centres.

The state government is setting up prefabricated Covid Care Centres with adequate bed facilities at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Shimla, Dr. Rajender Prasad Government. Medical College Tanda, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk and at Nalagarah to meet out the demand in case of increase in number of Covid patients.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a video conference with top officers and doctors, expressed concern over the increase in number of Covid cases, as well as deaths of Covid-19 patients during last few days in the state.

Thakur said that bed capacity of all the Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres must be increased to meet out the requirement in case of sudden spike in the number of Covid patients.

“More ambulances with oxygen cylinder must also be deployed to facilitate the prompt transportation of critical patients from Home Isolation to Covid care centres or Covid hospitals,” he said.

It has been felt the change in climate is also resulting in fast spread of the virus, he added.

Senior doctors must ensure at least three rounds of the wards of Covid patients to instill confidence in the patients, he said, adding that proper protocol must be adopted for treatment of the asymptotic patients under home isolation.

“More stress must be laid on contact tracing of the infected persons so that immediate preventive steps must be taken. The doctors must ensure proper treatment to the patients especially the patients with co-morbid illness,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that adequate arrangement of pulse oxymeter must be made for these patients so that they could regularly monitor oxygen level in blood.

Thakur said that it has also been felt that casual approach of people and laxity in adhering to the laid down SOPs was major reason of spread of the virus. Social gatherings were attributing maximum to the increase in Covid cases in the state, he said, adding that gathering of large number of people in social functions in a closed environment like marriage halls and community centres was resulting in increase in the number of Corona cases.