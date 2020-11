Shimla region of the state has received a first snowfall of the season.









These pictures were clicked by Advocate Balwinder Gaktu in Deorighat of Rohru in Shimla district.

Snowfall in Manali

Manali looking mesmerizing after a fresh spell of snowfall.

View of the post-snowfall in Manali today. pic.twitter.com/zEoPmjgycy — Himachal Tourism (@hp_tourism) November 16, 2020

Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti