New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Railways Minister Piyush Goel at New Delhi today and demanded the Union Minister for hundred percent centre government funding for the strategically important Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line.

Thakur apprised Union Minister that state has limited funds and requested for complete funding by Centre.

He also asked for expansion of rail network in the state and identifying new routes for railway lines. He said that so far roads are the major mode of connectivity in the state however state government is making efforts to strengthen air connectivity also.

The CM apprised the Union Minister that expansion of rail network is a long pending demand of the state and with the construction of Bhanupali- Bilaspur- Leh railway line connectivity will be further strengthened in the state.